CECIL LOUIS JACKSON

Tue, 06/25/2019 - 1:01pm

Cecil Louis Jackson, 66, a native of Pineville and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Sauce Jackson; a daughter, Reyna Jackson of Alexandria; a stepson, Clinton Upperman of Houma; two grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two brothers, Joseph and Jerry Jackson; and five sisters, Carolyn, Rita, Claudia, Marilyn and Judy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home Chapel. He will be cremated.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

