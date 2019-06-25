Cecil Louis Jackson, 66, a native of Pineville and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene Sauce Jackson; a daughter, Reyna Jackson of Alexandria; a stepson, Clinton Upperman of Houma; two grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two brothers, Joseph and Jerry Jackson; and five sisters, Carolyn, Rita, Claudia, Marilyn and Judy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home Chapel. He will be cremated.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.