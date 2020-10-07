Cecil David Gilmore Jr., 87, a lifelong resident of Berwick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Cecil was born on January 31, 1933, in Berwick, the son of Cecil D. Gilmore Sr. and Gertrude Breaux Gilmore.

Cecil was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt, but he always felt at home in his boat, navigating the Atchafalaya River. Cecil married his childhood sweetheart and together they enjoyed 70 years together with 64 years of marriage. Together they created a beautiful life and legacy that will last a lifetime.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Topham Gilmore; four children, Donna Gilmore Simoneaux and husband Michael of Charenton, Kenneth “Kenny” Gilmore and wife Verna of Bayou Vista, Michael “Mike” Gilmore Sr. and wife Tina of Patterson, and David Gilmore and wife Dawn of Pierre Part; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one brother, Guy Gilmore of Berwick; two sisters, Kathleen Barrilleaux and husband Jerry, and Susan Scarbrough, both of Berwick.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Gertrude Breaux Gilmore; one son, Daniel Gilmore; and one grandson, Michael Gilmore Jr.

Private family services will be held at a later date.