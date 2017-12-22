April 6, 1934-December 20, 2017

Cecelia Lombes Lodrigue, 83, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.

Cecelia was born April 6, 1934, the daughter of Clamey Lombes and Annie Rink Lombes.

Cecelia was a caregiver for 25 years to many family members. One of her favorite hobbies when she was younger was to hunt and fish.

Cecelia will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Charles A. Lodrigue Jr. of Morgan City, and Joey Lodrigue Sr. and wife Rosalinda of Port Barre, Louisiana; one daughter, Deborah Pittman and husband Lloyd Jr. of Bayou Vista; one sister, Mary Dumont of Houma, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Scott Chaisson, Charles A. Lodrigue III, Joey Lodrigue Jr. and Dustin Lodrigue; and five great-grandchildren.

Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents, Clamey and Annie Lombes; her husband, Charles A. Lodrigue Sr.; three brothers, Morris Lombes, Alvin Lombes and Clamey Lombes Jr.; two sisters, Anna Mae Evans and Nathalie Blakeman; and one grandson, Kevin Charles Chaisson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with Father Wilfredo Decal officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service; following services Cecelia will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.