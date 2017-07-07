Catherine Williams, 89, a native of Patterson and resident of Sparks, Nevada, died Saturday, June 16, 2017, in Nevada.

Visitation will be Saturday at St. Luke Baptist Church in Patterson from 10 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Shields Cemetery in Patterson.

She is survived by a daughter, Janice Gray of Sparks, Nevada; a son, Richard Williams Sr. of Centerville; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three sons, a daughter and a grandson.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.