CATHERINE S. RHINE

Fri, 01/04/2019 - 11:07am

Catherine Schennette Rhine, 65, a native of Weeks Island and resident of Jeanerette, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at her residence.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jeanerette. Burial will follow in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
She is survived by a son, Vontae Schennette of Jeanerette; a daughter, Melissa Rhine-Ash of New Iberia; a life-long companion; a brother, Raymond Chenet of Jeanerette; three sisters, Doris Wiltz of New Iberia, Julia Clay of Morgan City and Ann Chenet of Franklin; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by a son, her parents, four sisters and a brother.
Jones Funeral Home of is in charge of arrangements.

