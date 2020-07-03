Catherine “Cathy” Levatino Russo, a native of Independence and a longtime resident of Morgan City, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age 63.

Those left to cherish her memories are her three children, Salvadore Russo III, Philip Russo, and Catherine Rose Russo; her siblings and her close cousin.

Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and one sibling.

In keeping with the family’s wishes due to current health concerns, services for Cathy will be held privately. In lieu of visitation or flowers, friends can send donations in Cathy’s memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or any food banks in the area.