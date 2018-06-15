December 22, 1948- June 13, 2018

Catherine Ann Blanchard Boudreaux, a native of Pierre Part and a longtime resident of Morgan City, was unexpectedly called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at the age of 69.

Catherine, also known to many as Mrs. Cat and Cathy, was the owner of Cathy’s Hair Fashions on Federal Avenue where she styled the hair of many loyal customers for over 30 years. Mrs. Cat was the glue and foundation of the Boudreaux and Blanchard family. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. A giving and sweet woman, she was also the kind of individual who believed in being honest. Mrs. Cat was full of life and above all things adored spending time with her full extended family, if you were related or not. Her caring nature and loving smile will be forever missed.

Those left to cherish Mrs. Cat’s beautiful memory is her husband of 39 wonderful years, Harry Boudreaux; her loving children, Cheri Cubbedge Gardner and her husband, Russell, Casey Cubbedge and his wife, Anne, Jamie Boudreaux and his wife, Patricia, Shannon Boudreaux, Dean Boudreaux and his wife, Wendy, and Monique Boudreaux Hebert; her adoring grandchildren, Ava, Lola, Ali, Tori, Dylan, Peighton, Nicholas, Patrick, Kayla, Sara, Sean, Jason, Brittany, Meagan, Jade, Christine, Logan and Morgan; and her wonderful great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Audrey Aucoin, Junius “Jr.” Blanchard, Emile “E.J.” Blanchard, Susan Credeur and Shirley Boudoin; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets, Scarlett and Frankie.

She joined in heaven her father, Rumsey Blanchard; her mother, Tolamae Aucoin; her stepfather, Sidney Aucoin; and three siblings, Wanda Harrelson, Riley Blanchard and infant Shirley Blanchard.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Friday, June 15, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. Following services, Mrs. Cat will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Mrs. Cat’s memory.

Arrangements under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.