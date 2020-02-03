Catherine Adams Brown, 93, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Schriever, Louisiana, passed away on February 2, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana, from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. She will be buried in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA. The burial will be held in private.

She is survived by her sons, Bruce V. Brown Jr. and wife, Susan, Mark L. Brown and wife, Carol, and Gregory Brown and wife, Rose; grandchildren, Anne B. Rhodes and husband, Scott, Karen B. Tycer and husband, Matthew, Emily Brown, Ian Brown, Lauren Pierce and husband, Tom, and Jenna Martelle and husband, Matt; great-grandchildren, William Tycer, Preston Rhodes, Holden Rhodes, Adelaide Pierce, Thea Martelle and Meredith Martelle; in-laws, Raymond and Shirley Arabie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce V. Brown Sr.; parents, Louis and Edna Baye Adams; siblings, Louis Adams Jr., Lionel Adams, Calvern Adams, Thelma Marie Adams Richard, Lucille Adams Ponson, Carmel Adams Boudreaux and Evelyn Adams Stevens.

She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and a founding member of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church where she devoted her life to her Catholic faith.

In lieu of flowers please make charitable contribution to your charity of choice in memory of Catherine Adams Brown.

Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com

Landry’s Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.