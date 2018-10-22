July 10, 1935 - October 17, 2018

Funeral services for Carroll J. Trahan Sr. were held Saturday, October 20, 2018, at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin during a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the Mass, Mr. Trahan was laid to rest with his beloved wife Lena in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Lloyd Benoit was the Celebrant for the Mass and conducted the services.

A gathering of family and friends was held Saturday at Ibert’s Mortuary beginning at 9 a.m. with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m. and dismissal from the funeral home at 12:45 p.m.

A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Carroll was born on July 10, 1935 and passed away at the age of 83 at the Heart Hospital of Lafayette on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. He was one of five children born to Felix and Wilda Trahan. Carroll spent his early years in Henry, La. and came to Franklin at a young age. He was a longtime employee of McDermott, spending many years working as a superintendent overseas for various projects. After retiring, he was able to spend his time doing the things he loved. An avid fisherman, he found a great peace being on the water, waiting for that elusive nibble, and reeling them in. He also enjoyed shrimping, crawfishing, running trout lines, and tinkering in his shed. If he wasn’t in a boat or in his shed, you could bet he was enjoying spending time with his family. Time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren brought such a joy to his heart. In his later years he was a resident of the Franklin Health Care Center where he enjoyed helping the staff in whatever way he could, socializing with other residents, attending Mass, and meeting with the Rosary Group. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children, Caroll J. Trahan Jr. and his wife Denette, Catherine T. Louviere and her husband Glenn Sr., Ronald Trahan, Michael Trahan and his wife Mary, and Martha T. Nichols and her husband Larry; one brother, Kenneth Trahan and his wife Elizabeth; one sister, Maxine T. Dumesnil and her husband Allen; eight grandchildren, Carroll “Joey” Trahan III, Jennifer Segura, Jessica Trahan, Glenn Louviere Jr., Arthur Louviere, Ryan Louviere, Ronald “RJ” Trahan Jr., and Josephine “Josie” Trahan; 15 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lena May Darcey Trahan; his father Felix Trahan; his mother, Wilda Faulk Trahan Boudreaux; his brother, Claiborne Trahan; his sister, Joyce T. Viator; son-in-law, Thomas Nichols; and daughter-in-law, Theresa M. Trahan.

Serving as pallbearers will be Carroll Trahan III, Glenn Louviere Jr., Arthur Louviere, Ryan Louviere, Ronald Trahan Jr., and Benjamin “Ben” Segura.

