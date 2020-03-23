November 22, 1939 — March 15, 2020

On the Ides of March, March 15, 2020, just after midnight, Carriel Anne McIntyre Nelson lost her brief but fierce battle with cancer.

Carriel was born November 22, 1939, in Minden, Louisiana, the daughter of William C. McIntyre and Edna Matthews McIntyre.

Carriel was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and nana. She was an artist, builder, advocate, patriot and scholar. Carriel could fix most things. Sweetie by name and nature, she loved greatly and was also loved by many.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, Joseph M. Nelson and wife Angie of Berwick, John T. Nelson and wife Sonjia of Bush, Louisiana, and Robert W. Nelson and wife Erin of Ranson, West Virginia; two sisters, Willie Edna Brewer of Evergreen, Louisiana, and Judy Lacinak and husband Bill of Shreveport, Louisiana; and two grandchildren, Collin J. Nelson and Morgan A. Nelson.

Carriel was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edna McIntyre; husband, Joseph F. Nelson Jr.; brother, Robbie William; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Brewer.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions on limited gatherings, the memorial services and sprinkling of ashes will be held by the family at a later date.

Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Carriel for the family on the website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.