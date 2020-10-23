Carrie Mary Paray Lange, 90, a native of Four Mile Bayou and resident of Berwick, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by two sons, George Lange of Berwick and Bud Lange of Centerville; a daughter, Josie Lombas of Berwick; a sister, Julie Paray; nine grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters and three brothers.

Visitation will be Friday from 9-10:45 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home with graveside services at 11 a.m. at Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.