Carrie Marie Lambert Hebert, 84, a native and resident of Belle River, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Carrie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and taking care of everyone.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 68 years, Ivan Hebert; one son, Derhyl Hebert (Paula); eight grandchildren, Nicole Thietje (Tobias), Lane Hebert, Rachel Herrington (Zach), Megan Gallagher, Jessie Doiron Jr. (Sandy), Hayward Courville Jr. (Charity), Maggie Courville and Christen Hebert; nine great-grandchildren, Jessica Doiron, Hailey Doiron, Emily Doiron, Bailey Hebert, Jude Thietje, Elijah Thietje, Audrey Thietje, Evelyn Herrington and M.J. White; two nephews, Troy Lambert and Todd Lambert; and two nieces, Michelle Gussman and Crystal Gomez.

She was preceded in death by her two children, Cheryl Courville and Eroy Hebert; parents, Calvin and Magnolia Lambert; and one brother, Wayne Lambert.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Church of God of Prophecy in Belle River from 10 a.m. until services at noon. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville is in charge of arrangements.