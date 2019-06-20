Carolyn Marie Turner Dorsey, 72, a resident of Bayou Vista, La. and native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 8:27 a.m. at her residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday June 22, 2019 at the New Zorah Baptist Church 604 Julia Street Morgan City, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. The Reverend Terry L. Joseph Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City.

Memories of Carolyn will forever remain in the hearts of her two sons, Darris Dorsey of Lafayette, La. and Sterling (Courtney) Dorsey, Jr. of Bayou Vista, La.; one daughter, Yvette Dorsey of Lafayette, La.; one sister, Linda Turner; three brothers, Melvin (Judy Singleton) Turner, Donald Ray (Shelia) Turner, Harold Turner, and Wilbert (Lena) Turner all of Morgan City, La.; eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and two brothers.

