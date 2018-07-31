A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Carolyn Jean Stansbury Darce passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the age of 79. Carol was a native of Morgan City, Louisiana, and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Henry Darce; sons, Noel Darce and wife Lisa, and Kenneth Darce and wife Elizabeth; daughter, Susan Thibodeaux and husband David; grandchildren, Nathan Darce and wife Elisabeth, Matthew Darce, Melissa Darce, Brandon Darce, Brittany Simmons and husband Eric, Alex Thibodeaux and fiancée Dominique, and Ryan Thibodeaux; great-grandchildren, Bailey Simmons and Harrison Simmons; and brothers, Dickie Stansbury and Jack Stansbury.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rita Stansbury; brothers, William Stansbury, Merlin Stansbury, Owen Stansbury and Huey Stansbury; and sisters, Rita Stansbury, Ella Ruth Mensman, Rose Ann Williams, Becky Aucoin and Wanzie Cousin.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven, with burial following.