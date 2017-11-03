Carolyn Carven, 49, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Dularge Community Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by three sons, Fabian Byrd, Christopher Byrd and Marcus Byrd, all of Houma; three daughters, Wytika Byrd, Marchaun Byrd and Kimberly Byrd, all of Houma; five grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Sims of Morgan City and Thomas Sims of Houma; two sisters, Tina Westbrook of Morgan City and Connie Walker of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.