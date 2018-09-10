Caroll H. Kirkpatrick, born in Jonesboro, Louisiana, and resident of Domicile, Lafayette, passed away August 6, 2018, in Lafayette, Louisiana, at the age of 78.

Caroll lived in Morgan City several years, while here he worked for Vida Paint as an Interior Decorator; he also did accounting work for several people in the community over the years.

Caroll is survived by three brothers, O.L. “Kirk” Kirkpatrick of Napa Valley, California, Obed W. Kirkpatrick of Nashville, Tennessee, and David L. Kirkpatrick of Morgan City, Louisiana; and one sister, Marlyn “Susie” Burrell of Panama City, Florida.

Caroll was preceded in death by his father, Obed C. Kirkpatrick and his mother, Adell Varnel Kirkpatrick.

Caroll’s wishes were to have his body donated to science. The family will have a private service at a later date.