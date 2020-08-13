Carol Christine Verdine Johnson, 73, a resident of Los Angeles and a native of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away on July 24, 2020, in Los Angeles..

Visitation will be observed from noon until dismissal services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan City. Pastor Ron Bias will officiate. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Carol will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery following dismissal services. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 2: p.m. on Saturday Aug. 15, 2020.

Survivors include one daughter, Bridgette Johnson; two brothers, Gerald Verdine and Russell Peter Verdine all of Los Angeles; two sisters, Mary Ann Wade (Donald) and Jennifer LeBlanc of Morgan City; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father; one sister; two brothers (and sisters-in-law).

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.