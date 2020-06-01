Carlo Gagliano, age 76, a native of Chicago, Illinois and a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, was called to his heavenly home on May 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Carlo was a member of the Amelia Volunteer Fire Dept., Amelia Recreation Dept., a member of the Louisiana National Guard and a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. He worked for McDermott, Avondale and Movible Offshore. Following his retirement from the oilfield he then went to work for the St. Mary Parish School Board.

Those left to cherish his precious memory are his wife, Brenda Aucoin Gagliano; his son, Carlo Gagliano Jr.; daughter, Faith Ann Gagliano Estay; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Carson and Gracie Gagliano and Tori and Chloe Estay; his godchildren, Melisa Bailey, Bobby McDonald, Dale Corrales, Sonya Johnson and Tonya Hills; also many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and close cousins.

He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Joseph Gagliano; his parents, Leonard and Loretta Gagliano; his in-laws, Cyrill and Ruby Aucoin; and special uncles and aunts, Edgar and Stella Arcemont and Bill and Era Mayfield.

Pallbearers are Nicholas Gagliano, Carson Gagliano, Bobby McDonald, Timothy Aucoin Jr., Lee Aucoin, and Chad Morales. Honoraries are Carlo Gagliano Jr. and Anthony Gagliano.

A time of visitation was held on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home, then again on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Hall across from Sacred Heart Church at 10:00 a.m. Following Services Carlo will be laid to rest in the St. Andrew Cemetery in Amelia.

Due to the current requirements regarding social distancing and limited gatherings, Hargrave Funeral Home can only allow up to 75 guests at a time in the facility.

Those unable to attend the visitation due to gathering restrictions are encouraged to leave the family words of comfort online via the add memory link. The family thanks everyone for their love, support and understanding at this time.

The family wants to express their deep gratitude to Journey Hospice, Dr. Eric Melancon and Dr. Laura Chauvin for their wonderful care of Carlo during his illness.