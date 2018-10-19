Carl Singleton, 57, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Walmsley United Methodist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Andra Green Singleton of Morgan City; his mother, Mary Browder Singleton of Morgan City; two sons, Carl Singleton Jr. of Morgan City and Major Singleton of Patterson; two daughters, Dominique Singleton and Raven Singleton, both of Baton Rouge; six brothers, Wilbert Singleton III, Vince Murray, Reginald Davis and Denver Chapman, all of Morgan City, Joseph Singleton of Patterson, and Darroll Singleton of Tacoma, Washington; three sisters, Sherree Singleton, Cassandra Thomas and Cheryell Singleton, all of Morgan City; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.