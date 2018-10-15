CARL SINGLETON
Mon, 10/15/2018 - 11:37am
Carl Singleton, 57, a resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at his residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are pending at this time.
