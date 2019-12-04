Article Image Alt Text

CARL RAYBURN MILLER

Wed, 12/04/2019 - 12:14pm

Carl Rayburn Miller, 27, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Gibson, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his mother, Kristie LeBlanc Lewis and husband Jody of Gibson; his father, Carl Miller of Bayou Blue; a sister, Ashley Miller of Dularge; grandparents, Evelyn and John LeBlanc Sr., and Sue Landry, all of Gibson, and Clydeen Miller; great-grandmother, Hazel Landry of Gibson; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather and maternal and paternal great-grandparents.
Visitation will be Thursday, 5-8 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Crossing Place Church in Bayou Vista. Burial will follow in Gibson Baptist Church Cemetery.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

