Carl Murray Sr., 51, a resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Walmsley United Methodist Church in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Burial with military honors will follow in Morgan City Cemetery. Funeral services accessible on funeral home Facebook page.

He is survived by his mother, Marion S. Murray of Patterson; two sons, Carl Murray Jr. and Jamar Murray; stepson, Cornelius Johnson of Opelousas; five sisters, Vernita Murray of Live Oak, California, Patricia Bias of Houma, Carla Dewey of Patterson, Janel Gray of Gibson and Renita Jackson of Gray; six brothers Leroy Murray and Chad Singleton, both of Patterson, Rickey Murray of Austin, Texas, Johnell Gray of Gibson, Cecil Rose of Larose and Chance Rose of Thibodaux; a granddaughter; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, stepfather, brother and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.