Carl Andrew Minor, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Maison Deville Nursing Home in Houma.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Morgan City.

He is survived by two children, Jenora Minor and Jasmine Minor, both of Morgan City; four brothers, Don Minor and Ira Minor, both of Morgan City, Wayne Minor of Atlanta and David Minor of Oakland, California; nine sisters, Nettie Valentine, Ethel Butler and Gloria Minor, all of Morgan City, Elaine Pariziale of Jasper, Georgia, Lana Augustine of New Orleans, Kelley Minor and Ingrid Minor, both of Berwick, Dwelyn Minor of Dallas, and Lois Edwards of Lafayette; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.