August 9, 1944-October 4, 2018

Capt. Richard Wayne Swain, a native of Morgan City, Louisiana, and a resident of Homer, Alaska, passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2018, at South Peninsula Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Jane M. Swain of Alaska; one son, Richard (Candace) Swain of North Carolina; one daughter, Karen (Shawn) Swain of Georgia; one stepson, Randy Cavanaugh of Alaska; one brother, Glen (Betty) Swain of Morgan City; two sisters, Patricia S. Kiffe of Bayou Vista and Susan S. (Greg) Burgess of Gray; sister-in-law, Shirley Matthews of Alaska; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Dorothy Haase Swain; two other wives, Regina Swain and Jan Swain Swanson; two brothers, Rodney Swain and Ronald Cumbest; brother-in-law, Whalen Kiffe; stepson, Gary Cavanaugh; two stepdaughters, Cari Cavanaugh and Shirley Cavanaugh; and a stepgrandson, Tyler Cavanaugh.

A memorial will be held at a later date.