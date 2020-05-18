Camille Franklin Peele died the morning of May 10, 2020 surrounded by his family in his home in El Paso, Texas.

Camille was born on May 14th, 1938, in Pikeville, North Carolina to Heniard Aaron Peele and Winnifred Provost Peele. His family moved to St. Mary Parish, Louisiana where Camille graduated from Franklin High School in 1957. During his school years he participated in 4H and in his senior year of high school represented Louisiana at the National 4H Congress where he was awarded the National 4H Award for agriculture. After high school he joined the National Guard as a mess hall sergeant. He would go on to attend USL Lafayette and Lamar Tech, to become a machinist and a mechanical engineer. On April 3rd, 1966, he married Carol Ann Lang. The family traveled to Alaska where Camille worked on the Alaskan pipeline. After Alaska, Camille and his family eventually settled in Nahunta, North Carolina where Camille built a house for his family and a machine shop for his work. Camille was an active member of the Church of Latterday Saints and a Boy Scout Troop Leader.

Throughout his life he was an inventor, craftsman, lecturer, fisherman, tugboat pilot, trapper, hunter, draftsman, chef, provider, mentor, teacher, leader, and a beloved friend to many.

He is survived by his wife Carol Lang Peele; his brother David Aaron Peele and his wife Katharine Martin Peele; his children Deborah Peele Simon, Carl Aaron Peele, and Joel Franklin Peele; his children-in-law William Ray Simon, Cristopher Jay Merritt, and Carolyn Poythress Peele; his grandchildren Monika Lynn Howell, Michael Alan Simon, Madison Lousie Merritt, Mackenize Brooke Beasley, Jake Camille Merritt, Cody Blake Adams, Aaron Nicholas Peele, Taylor Renee Peele, Morgan Winnifred Peele, and Preston Camille Peele; and his great grandchildren Caleb Ryan Dudley, Cainen Blake Adams, Owen David Howell, and Cambree Elizabeth Adams.

Being from south Louisiana was a point of pride for Camille, often speaking Cajun phrases while frying fish or making bread and jambalaya. One of his great passions was cooking for his family and friends. In this time when we cannot celebrate his life together, make your family their favorite meal and remember Camille.

In lieu of flowers Camille’s family has created a scholarship fund in his honor to be received by students pursuing a machining technology degree in El Paso. Please donate at https:--www.mightycause.com-story-Camillefpeelememorial.

Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West.

