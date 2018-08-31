April 12, 1930- August 29, 2018

Calvin Peter Alfred, 88, a resident of Patterson, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

Calvin was born on April 12, 1930, in Morgan City, the son of William Joseph Alfred and Ida M. Loupe Alfred.

Calvin was a 4th Degree Knight and member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1373 and was a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Calvin served his country proudly as a member of the Louisiana National Guard; he is also a member of the American Legion. Calvin worked with his father at William Alfred and Son Plumbing from 1953 until his retirement in 1986. As a business owner he sponsored little league baseball for many years. He was an outdoors enthusiast who loved to go hunting and fishing and also loved to watch football, rooting for the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers. He was the happiest when around friends and family or in his shop fixing things.

We are totally not surprised that his passing came on his favorite festival of all time, The Shrimp and Petroleum Festival. He and Laura, his wife of 65 years, enjoyed being in Lawrence Park and attended every year, rain or shine, enjoying the music, Central Catholic hamburgers, Sunday Mass in the park, and the Blessing of the Fleet. This will be a good landmark for us every year that the festival rolls around and for many years to come! He loved people-watching along with our mother by his side, they spoke to everyone and anyone, they never were afraid of making new friends. They taught us to always live with a good conscience, never stayed angry, laughed at the silliest things, and believe in your maker or as Calvin would say “The Man Upstairs.” He will always be a huge part of our hearts. We find comfort that he is now at rest with our mother and Jesus, who promises to wipe every tear from our eyes.

Thanks to all of you, who knew him and treated him with kindness. Also, thanks goes out to Mr. James Rink, a childhood friend, better known as Calvin’s shadow, a loyal friend indeed, and Journey Hospice for ushering us through a very tough time in our lives.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Joy Alfred of Fairview, North Carolina, Calvin Andrew Alfred and Ginger Bonin of Morgan City, Joey Anthony Alfred of Morgan City and Mary Ann Alfred and partner Cimaron LeFlore of Patterson; four grandchildren, Jaci Alfred, Kasey Kyprianou, Jesse Bell and Dayna Miller; and three sisters, Margaret Holt of Berwick, Ida Mae Percle and husband R.J. of Morgan City and Linda Bitely and husband Truman of Bucksport, Maine.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ida Loup Alfred; his wife, Laura Bonin Alfred; five brothers, William “Bill” Alfred Jr., Callan Alfred, Bernie Alfred, Norris Alfred and Edward Alfred; and one sister, Judy Alfred Aucoin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Freddie Decal celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home. Following Mass, Calvin will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum with Military Honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103.