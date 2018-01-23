Calvin Bourgeois, 94, a native of Algiers, formerly of Morgan City, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

He is survived by two sons, Karl Bourgeois and Richard Bourgeois; two daughters, Kathy LeDew and Debra Bourgeois; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and his companion.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and two sisters.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East in Baton Rouge.