Calvin Bartley Jr., 83, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Shields Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by five daughters, Glennie Bartley of Laplace, Jeanette Williams, Beverly Simmons and Debbie Skipper, all of Patterson, and Shelia Carlton of Bayou Vista; other children, Ernest Ray Jr. of Patterson, Julia Duncan of New Orleans and Debbie Henderson of Cibolo, Texas; four brothers, Cleveland Bartley of Morgan City, Roger Bartley Sr. of Patterson, Warren Bartley Sr. of Houston and Ralph Bartley of El Paso, Texas; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two daughters, two sisters and a stepson.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.