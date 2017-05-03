A Celebration of Life for Calvin “Geebie” Brent Sr. will be Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 12 Noon, Macedonia Baptist Church Ashton, La. Reverend, Willie Jackson Sr., Officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 10 a.m. until the commencement of the funeral service. He will be laid to rest in Saint John Cemetery, Pecot Street, Franklin, La.

Calvin was born on February 10, 1958 to the late Jesse (Sr.) & Mary (Jessie) Washington Brent. Calvin affectionately known as “Geebie” departed this life on April 22, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was 59 years old. He leaves to cherish his precious memories one daughter, Kendra Colbert (Baldwin, La.); two sons, Calvin C. Brent (Danreika) of Baldwin, La.; and Jamaica Maxie ((Natasha) of Pflugerville, Texas; two sisters, Leona Brent (Baldwin, La.) and Merlene Payton (William Sr.) of Sorrell, La.; Four brothers, Norris Brent, Clyde Brent (Flora Bell) both of Baldwin, La.; Melvin Brent of Lafayette, La. and Forest Brent (Carolyn) of Port Arthur, Texas; two uncles, Ivory Kelly Sr., Samuel Narcisse both of (Baldwin, La.) five grandchildren, Trenton Cordell Brent, Ki’Mira Kordell Brent, O’Carren Cordell Brent, Makaiah Masley Maxie, and Joshua Maxie; one Godchild, Camren Lanay Hogan, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who realize earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.

He was preceded in death by parents Jesse & Mary (Jessie) Washington Brent Sr. two sisters, Dora Brent Navy, Mercedes Brent, two brothers, Charles Brent Sr., Jesse Brent Jr., six aunts, and four uncles.

MK DIXON Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, La. 70514, www.mkdixonfh.com.