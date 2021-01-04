August 1, 1966 — December 29, 2020

On Tuesday, December 29th, 2020, Brian Keith Miller passed away suddenly at the age of 54.

Brian was born on August 1st, 1966 in Beckley, WV. He resided in Bon Aqua before taking a job as an X-ray Technician in Morgan City, LA. He planned to return to TN after retiring.

His father (Dencil Miller) and his stepmother (Doris Miller) are devastated as is the whole family at the loss of Brian.

Although he put on the front of being hard and tough, he was a big teddy bear. He was a very kind and generous person who was always there if anyone in his family needed him. He loved children and they loved him. Although the family lives in different states, he kept up with the news about everyone young and old.

In his youth, Brian was the pitcher for his little league team but switched to football when he attended Dickson County High School. He loved football and was a huge fan of the TN Volunteers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brian also loved to play games online, sometimes going without sleep when he played with others.

Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Miller; two sisters, Karra Kay Willis and Nancy DeLoach; as well as one great-niece, Tinsley Chandler.

He leaves behind one brother, Victor (Joyce) Halliwell, and two sisters, Jenorra (Gary) Morgan and Karla (Charles) Chandler. Nine nieces, Karra Kay Hester, Tammy Halliwell, Amber (Andy) Ryan, Kacey (Nathan) Joachim, Emily Flores, Brittany DeLoach, Michelle Thoey, Melody (Casey) Nelson, and Katherine Chandler (Katie). Four nephews, Damon (Rosie) Moore Sr., Daniel Morgan, William Earl Lowe III (Billy), Charles Douglas Chandler II (Chuck). Five great-nieces, Nicole Williams (Nikki), Norri Moore, Aliyah Follis, Jasmine Thoey and Caitlyn Nelson. Thirteen great-nephews, Thomas Hill Williams IV (Tommy), Damon Anthony Moore Jr. (D.J.), David Keen, Mathew Clark, Austin Follis, Landon Vargas, Jacob Flores, Bryson DeLoach, Levi Mangrum, William Earl Lowe IV, Dillan Thoey, Jay’Vaen Johnson and Kealan Curry. One great-great-niece, Aria Williams. One great-great-nephew, Finn Hansen. Various aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation for Brian will be at the Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson, TN on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Jamie Allen. Burial will be at the Dickson Union Cemetery. Brian was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.