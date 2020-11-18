December 30, 1976 — November 16, 2020

Brian Elliott Guidry, 43, a resident of Bayou Vista, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 16, 2020, at West Jefferson Medical Center.

Brian was born on December 30, 1976, in Houma, the son of Oscar Edmond Guidry Sr. and Annie Hazel Pierre Guidry.

Brian had an infectious smile that would light up any room he walked into. He had a strong faith in God and loved his church and church family. Brian had a true servant’s heart and he also had a love for people. His giving heart lead him to be a faithful volunteer at the Purple Lemon in Bayou Vista. When Brian wasn’t serving, he enjoyed spending time with his family participating in the family music “Fam Jams”, playing bingo or watching wrestling, both WWE and Gulf Coast Wrestling. Brian had a passion for interpretive dance, giving his audience the visual representation to spoken words to glorify our Lord.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Anna Credeur Guidry of Bayou Vista; five sisters, Sheila Hood and husband Malcolm “Lucky” of Houma, Sharon Parfait of Gonzales, Marilyn Rodriguez and husband Joseph of Grand Calliou, Mary Koon and husband Jeff of Heber City, Utah, and his twin sister, Bridgette Guidry and fiancé Sean Thompson of St. Amant; father and mother-in-law, Riley J. Credeur Sr. and Wendy Credeur of Berwick; brother-in-law, Riley J. Credeur Jr. of Thibodaux; his fur babies, Harley, Smokey and Buddy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Sr. and Annie Pierre Guidry; three brothers, Leroy Billiot, Oscar Guidry Jr. and Adam Guidry; and one sister, Hazel Ann Guidry.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Crossing Place Church with Pastor Matt Marcantonio officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time at 2 p.m.