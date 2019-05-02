Brent Joseph Fontenot, 37, a native of Morgan City and resident of Winter Haven, Florida, died Monday, April 29, 2019.

He is survived by his mother and father, Liz and Bennie Fontenot of Winter Haven, Florida; his biological father, Joseph Hawkins; his stepmother, Donna Bergeron; and grandparents, Rodney and Joyce Miller of Gibson, Bobby and Lucy Birchfield of Bayou Vista, and Joseph Bergeron Sr. and Patsy Bergeron; three brothers, Scott Fontenot of Winter Haven, Florida, and Corey Fontenot and Jamey Fontenot, both of Houston; two sisters, Jenna Barbera and Julie Brignac, both of Napoleonville; and a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven with services Saturday at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery.

Oak Ridge Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.