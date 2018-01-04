BRENDAN VERRETT

The world lost a beautiful soul for us to gain a Heavenly Angel … Brendan was a beautiful soul called to his Heavenly home on Jan. 1, 2018. He blessed the lives of everyone he encountered and was loved by all. What Brendan was not able to do on earth has been made whole in Heaven with God. He is truly dancing and singing with the Angels to now watch over us until the day we meet again.

Brendan is survived by his parents, Alaina and Chris Black; his father, Shane Verrett; his sister, Olivia Black; brothers, Talen and Tyler Black, Brennan Black and his wife Lacie, and Michael Black and his wife Cherie; and niece and nephew, Kimley and Saven Black. Brendan is also survived by his beloved grandparents, Douglas and Katrina Leftwich, Monica and David Acosta, Frank and Betty Black, and Howard and Diana Verrett, as well as his aunts and uncles, Peyton Acosta, Laura Leftwich, and Jeremy and Amy Leftwich. Great-grandparents include Cedric LaFleur and Ovay and Dianne Rogers. Brendan will also be missed by many other aunts, uncles, and cousins too numerous to name.

Brendan was welcomed into Heaven by his great-grandmother, Rowena LaFleur; great-aunt, Patience LaFleur; great-uncles, Michael LaFleur, Gary Acosta and Anthony Blanco; and great-grandfathers, Paul Sheehan and Willard “Billy” Leftwich.

The family would like to acknowledge the help and support of all of the many caregivers who gave so selflessly and lovingly of their time to Brendan during his life. This includes most especially his aunt and primary caregiver, Maria Leftwich.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Brendan’s life at a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Brendan’s name to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.