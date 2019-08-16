Bradley James Barker Jr., 25, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Gray, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Houston.

Visitation will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Eagle Wright Baptist Church, 3590 Hwy 316 in Gray. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Da’shon Torrell Cole “Bentley” of Gray; father Bradley J. Barker Sr. of Gray and Amina Gant of Zachary; brothers Jordan Franklin, Dyllian Barker, and Shermar Molden; sisters Kayla and Brahsay Barker, Lakeshia Taplett all of Gray and Shermane Molden of Morgan City; paternal grandparents, Crawford Jr. and Joeann Barker of Gray; maternal grandfather William “Billy” Bradford (Yvonne) of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, great-grandparents and paternal great-grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.