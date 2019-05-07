Bradley Dalton Kelly, a longtime resident of Bayou L’Ourse, was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home at the age of 28 on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

A fantastic father, loving husband, and beloved son, Bradley was a hard worker who enjoyed his job at PBC Services and made sure to provide for his family. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones and enjoyed driving any kind of bike. Bradley will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Those left to cherish Bradley’s memory are his loving wife, Brittany Nicole Kelly; his adoring children, Rylieh, Layla and Dallis Kelly; his paternal parents, Dallis Kelly and Betty Jane Kelly; his mother, Johnnie Buck Troulliet and stepfather, Anthony Troulliet; his brother, Devin Troulliet; his sister, Ciara Hughes; his godchildren, Corey and Maddison-Lee; his mother-in-law, Rose Hoffmann; his grandparents, Herbert and Dorothy Kelly; his nonk, Kevin Kelly and his son, Kade; his godmother, Leasha Kelly Walters and her husband, Roger; his godfather, Gene Ray and his wife, Crystal; his aunts and uncles, Dwayne Kelly and his wife, Denise, Matthew Kelly, Lisa Trahan, Misty Buck, Daniel Buck and his wife, Angel, and Steven Kelly and his wife, Melody; and his close cousins, Bethanie-Lee, Matthew ‘Lil Matt’, Noah, John, Khristinie, Kourtenie, Amber, Ashleigh and Amy.

He joined in heaven his two babies; his older brother, Korey Dwayne Bergeron; his granny, Ida-lee Richardson; and his aunt and uncle, Bridgette Randall and Jacob Buck.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed on Tuesday May 7, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 8 a.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Bradley will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.