May 3, 1962 - October 21, 2017

Bonny Aucoin LaHoste, 55, a resident of Patterson, passed away Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma, surrounded by her loving family.

Bonny was born May 3, 1962, in Paincourtville, the daughter of Laurie Aucoin and Louella Morris.

She was married to her husband Bruce for 32 years and through this union produced two beautiful children, one of her greatest accomplishments. Her children, Cody and Brandon, were who she lived for, they were her everything. She unselfishly sacrificed everything for them.

A faithful weekly visit with her mother and dad will be deeply missed. Always caring for them was her top priority. She treasured her “sister time” with two sisters, Rhonda and Debbie, who explored new adventures together, sometimes even with a little mischief. She was deeply loved by her in-laws who cherished her and fully accepted her into their family as a “daughter” and a “sister.”

She was the best and greatest aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Always spending time with them, ready to give big hugs and kisses, always made her smile. They were the joy of her life. She was her great-niece Joslyn’s greatest fan, loving to go to her softball games, cheering loudly from the stands.

Bonny was a faithful and loyal employee of Cannata’s for over 30 years. Customers loved her as she was always so helpful, willing to do whatever to make her customers happy, always with a big smile.

Co-workers were more like friends and family and were a very big part of her life. Cannata’s will never be the same. Bonny was the most unselfish person who always had a kind word for everyone. She had no enemies except for maybe the shoplifters who attempted to steal from Cannata’s on her watch.

We know she is in heaven with her Heavenly Father, walking on the streets of gold with Jesus with no more pain and no more sorrow. And if there is baseball in heaven, we know she will be on that team!

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 32 years, Bruce LaHoste of Patterson; two children, Cody Michael LaHoste of Mt. Clemens, Michigan and Brandon Joseph LaHoste of Patterson; her mother, Louella Guidry and husband Calvin of Morgan City; two sisters, Rhonda Klein and husband John of Basile, and Debbie Breaux and husband Glinn of Pierre Part; and numerous treasured nieces and nephews.

Bonny was preceded in death by her father, Laurie Aucoin.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Kelly officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services. Following the services, Bonny will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.