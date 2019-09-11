December 11, 1926 — September 10, 2019

Bonnie Nini Agnelly, 92, of Berwick, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

A native of Berwick, she was born December 11, 1926, to Gilbert Nini and Agnes Theriot Nini.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Walter Agnelly of Berwick; son, Kirk Guidry and wife Carolyn of Baton Rouge; daughter, Ann Guidry Martin and husband Jack of Berwick; stepchildren, Walter Agnelly Jr., Kathy Johnson and Yvette Agnelly, all of New Orleans; grandchildren, Jill Guidry of Baton Rouge, Jamie Aucoin Hotard of Berwick, Shelley Aucoin of Berwick, and Chris Guidry and wife Kristen Carlson of Belgrade, Maine; step-grandchildren, Michelle Martin Gilmore and husband Daniel of Patterson, and Rachel Martin Smith and husband Warren of Patterson; great-grandchildren, Seth Spinner of Baton Rouge, Rayne and Miley Hotard of Berwick, and Lo, Thora, Orion and Leo Guidry of Belgrade, Maine.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Agnes Nini; first husband, Dewey Guidry; two sisters and two brothers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations made to St. Stephen Church of Berwick would be greatly appreciated.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September, 12, 2019, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick with Monsignor Courville officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Stephens Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. After Mass, Bonnie will be laid to rest in the Berwick cemetery mausoleum.