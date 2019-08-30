Bonnie May Dinger Theriot, a longtime resident of Berwick, was called to her heavenly home at the age of 71 on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tex Theriot; her four children, Larry Theriot and his wife, Tammy, Peter Theriot and his wife, Julie Chantell, Mark Theriot and his wife, Crissy, and Tanya Theriot and her fiancé, Kevin; 11 grandchildren, Mark Derouen, Donald Eues Jr., Brandon Eues and his fiancé, Elisa Raymond, Catherine Theriot and her fiancé, Kyle Kraemer, Jessica Lagarde and her husband, Jordan, Brittany Boudreaux, Zachary Theriot, Jakobi Theriot, Brynn Theriot, Teagan Theriot, and Ace Adams; five step grandchildren, Keela Willoughby, LaJuan Willoughby, Kelly Willoughby, Kevin Willoughby Jr. and Crystal Willoughby; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey Lagarde, Evan Kraemer, Beverly Lagarde and Emerlynn Eues; five step great-grandchildren, Kaileigh Moore, Kaicen Moore, Makaila McKnight, Makki Proctor and Kaydence Proctor; her siblings, Lenny Dinger and his wife, Annie, Wayne Dinger and his wife, Patty, Kirk Dinger and his wife, Kathy, Rodney Dinger and his wife, Julie, and Denise Gee; and her brother-in-law, Leo Simoneaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Edna Dinger; and two siblings, Barbara Simoneaux and Lawrence Dinger.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 8 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Bonnie will be laid to rest in the Berwick Mausoleum.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to nephew, Tommy Domingue and his wife, Kim, and their son, Jake, for their care of Bonnie during her illness.