June 26, 1944 - March 15, 2019

Bonnie June Kyle, 74, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.

Bonnie was born June 26, 1944, the daughter of Carlos James Kyle and Francis Mitchell Dunehoo.

Bonnie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, Chip Crane and wife Catherine of Patterson; one daughter, Cynthia Crane and spouse Alan Simons of Kinder; one brother, James Kyle and wife Norma of Morgan City; seven grandchildren, Austin, Kristin, Kyle, Sheridan, Destiny, Blaise and Calab; and four great-grandchildren, Ava, Aiden, Abigail and Alexander

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos Kyle and Francis Dunehoo; one brother, Thomas “Tommy” Kyle; and one sister, Jackie Thibodeaux.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of services.