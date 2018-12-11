June 12, 1956 - December 4, 2018

Bobby F. Simmons, a former resident of Franklin and a 20 year resident of Pine Prairie, passed away at the age of 62 on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Franklin at the home of his sons.

Bobby was born on Tuesday, June 12, 1956 in DeRidder, one of eight children born to Bobby Simmons and Theda Morrison. He was a longtime Law Enforcement Officer, working in his early years for the Franklin Police Department, then later for the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Pine Prairie Police Department.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Pat Thomas Simmons; sons, James Tyler Jr. and Jesse Tyler; one granddaughter, Kalie Tyler; six siblings, Cathy S. Wilson, Paula S. Futrell, John Simmons, Roger Simmons, Rose W. Carmouche, and Danny Wilbanks; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Simmons; his mother and step-father, Theda Morrison Wilbanks and Daniel Wilbanks; and one brother, David Simmons.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.