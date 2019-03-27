The Bishop Jerald Alvin McGuire, 60, a resident of Houma, La. and a native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Sunday March 17, 2019 at 10:35 p.m.

Visitation will be observed on Thursday March 28, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, La. from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Siracusaville Recreation Center, 1110 Grace St., Morgan City, La. from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Bishop Gary Wheeler of Changing Your World Church International will officiate the services. Burial with Military Honors will follow services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Bishop McGuire was a veteran of the United States Army, receiving an Honorable Discharge.

Memories of Bishop McGuire will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Christel C. McGuire of Houma, La.; two sons, Jerald A. (Brittany) Callery of Dallas, TX and Gerald Ruffin of Houston, TX; four daughters, Lowanda (Trystan) Ruffin of Houston, TX, Ashley (Keyfus) McGuire, La. of Ville Platte, La., Courtney McGuire and Brittany Watkins both of New Orleans, La.; another son to his marriage to his wife Christel, Larry Chatman of Patterson, La.; his brothers, Gladstone (Tina) Sanders of Chicago, IL, Clarence (Connie) McGuire of New Iberia, La., Tim (Jeanette) Mitchell Sr. of Atlanta, GA and a sister, Evette (Gregory) Williams of CA; a spiritual daughter, Evangelist Elizabeth Gash of Franklin, La. and spiritual son, Elder Woodrow Baker, Jr.; his father and mother-in-law, Donald James and Delores Chatman of Thibodaux, La.; three brothers-in-laws and six sisters-in-law and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bishop McGuire was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, step father who reared him, his first wife, and his mother-in-law.

Jones funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

