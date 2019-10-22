Birdie Aycock Crouch, 75, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma.

She is survived by two children, Dale Crouch of Houma and Jeannie Simmons of Morgan City; and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.