June 25, 1929 - November 17, 2018

Billie Olivier Parro, a native of Weeks Island, former longtime resident of Charenton, and a resident of New Iberia for the past two years, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 with loved ones at her side on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Belle Teche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Iberia.

Ms. Billie was a former longtime employee of Franklin Foundation Hospital where she worked in the Administrative Department, retiring in 1991 following many years of dedicated service. She enjoyed fishing and especially loved cooking, making sure everyone was well fed. She was a devout Catholic and was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baldwin. A woman of strong resolve, Ms. Billie battled through many adversities in life, losing her daughter Denise at age 5, caring for her dying husband fighting cancer, losing two grandchildren, as well as battling her own health issues and cancer. She pushed on through these darkest of times, relying heavily on her faith and family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her three children, Ronald J. Parro and wife Cheryl, Lynn P. Blanchard, and Jay A. Parro and wife Markeitha; her brother, Lennis Olivier and wife Rosetta; two grandchildren, Joey Blanchard and wife Sara and Toby Blanchard and wife Whitney; as well as six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex J. Parro Jr.; her daughter, Denise Claire Parro; two grandchildren, Trista Claire Parro and Keith Labaki; her parents, Lennis Olivier and Olive Barrilleaux Olivier; and her two sisters, Geraldine Miller and Elaine Fontenot.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. Private inurnment will be held at a later date in the Sacred Heart Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband and daughter. Deacon Richard Picard will conduct the services.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made in Ms. Billie’s name to Belle Teche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1306 W Admiral Doyle Dr., New Iberia, LA or to Community Hospice Care, 123 Westmark Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70508.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Belle Teche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the staff of Community Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to Ms. Billie.

