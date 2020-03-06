Article Image Alt Text

BEVERLY VERNON SINGLETON

Fri, 03/06/2020 - 1:24pm

Beverly Vernon Singleton, 68, a native of Amelia and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Legacy Nursing & Rehab of Morgan City.
Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Union Bethel AME Church in Amelia. Burial will in church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Linda H. Singleton of Patterson; a son, Albert Harvey of Honolulu; three daughters, Tasha Hunt and Lynette Singleton, both of Patterson and Ronyneisha Jules of Morgan City; a brother, Joseph Hill Sr.; four sisters, Cora Bogan of Morgan City, and Patricia Rush, Brenda Henderson and Linda Clark, all of Amelia; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and two sisters.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

