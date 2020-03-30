BEVERLY JOHN 'BOOKIE' IBERT

August 29, 1929 — March 26, 2020

Beverly John Ibert, affectionately known as Bookie, passed away at the age of 90 on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Bookie was born on August 29, 1929, in Centerville and was the first of three children born to the late Isaac and Florence Ibert. He was a longtime resident of Franklin who retired in 1986 from Exxon Mobil following many years of faithful service and remained active with the L’acadian Retirees Club serving as President for many years. In his earlier years he was a big supporter of the Franklin Little League and the Cub Scouts and was active in many civic organizations. He was also a longtime member of the Krewe of Teche of which he served as Captain for many years. He knew no stranger and was a friend to all.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 67 years, Evelyn Blanchard Ibert; six children, Karen I. Boss, Kathy I. Imel and her husband Rodney, Joan Ibert and her companion Elliott LaPort, Jane I. Graffeo, Ellen I. Koski and her husband John, and Michael Ibert and his wife Claudine; his sister, Linda I. Gaspard and her husband Ted; sister-in-law, Faye Ibert; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Ibert; his parents, Isaac Ibert and Florence Guillotte Ibert; his brother, Andee Ibert; and a son-in-law, Jeff Boss.

Due to the recent health concerns and restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mr. Bookie will be held privately with the immediate family. He will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Children’s Fund for GSD Research (Glycogen Storage Disease), 20 Sherwood Lane, Cheshire, CT 06410, www.cureGSD.org, info@curegsd.org, (203) 272-7744.

