Beverly Ann Uzzo of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, and is now in her new home with our Heavenly Father.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Phil Uzzo; her son, Phillip Uzzo Jr. and his wife, Chere; her daughter, Angela Uzzo; and granddaughters, Jessica Uzzo and Audrey Uzzo. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Rosalie Chisesi, Juanita Pongrance, Donna Uzzo and Carmen Uzzo; her brother, Jerry Gray and his wife, Cheryl and their children, J J and Stephanie of Morgan City, Louisiana; and her niece, Lisa Stowe of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Beverly was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Gray, and her brother, Percy Gray.

Beverly’s greatest and proudest moments were those of being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved and served the Lord throughout her life. She was an active member of Gainesville First United Methodist Church for 17 years. She was involved in the Emmanuel Sunday School Class, Gadabouts and its ministries and the Tuesday Lunch Club. She enjoyed shopping, gift giving and cooking her Cajun food.

Her memorial service was Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Gainesville First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to her favorite charity: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950.

Wages & Sons Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, Georgia, was in charge of arrangements.

