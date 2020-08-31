BEVERLEY MARGARET WILLIAMS HAMER

September 1, 1927 — August 30, 2020

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 31st from 7-9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held with a funeral mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on her 93rd birthday, September 1st, at 10 a.m. Following services, Beverley will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Beverley is lovingly remembered and survived by her three children, Gregory Hamer Sr. and wife, Brenda, of Morgan City, Milton Hamer Jr. of Baton Rouge, and Connie Hamer of Morgan City; her nine grandchildren, Valerie (Jay) Leblanc, Tracie (John B) Hover, Greg (Shannon) Hamer, Kristy Hamer, Milton (Erica) Hamer III, Otis (Becky) Fabre Jr., Cori (Eric) Leblanc and Cyrus “Russ” Giroir; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was happy to see the birth last week of her first great-great-granddaughter, making it five female generations.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick (Fred) and Edna Williams; five brothers, Meryl, Robert “Dickie”, Francis “Tuttie”, Clyde and James Williams; three sisters, Natalie (James) Coleman, Patricia (Russell) Breaux, and Bettie (Tony) Duval; and the father of her children, Milton H Hamer Sr. and their great-grandson, Brandon Fabre.

Beverley was a lifelong member of the Catholic Daughters and a Charter Member of the Krewe of Galatea.

While her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her immense joy in her later years, she liked nothing more than going to a Mardi Gras parade and traveling all over the country to see family and friends as long as her health allowed.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, Otis Fabre Jr., Cyrus (Russ) Giroir III and Cyrus IV, Parker Green, Milton Hamer III, John Barrett Hover Jr., Conner, Garret, Cooper Leblanc, Gregory Hamer Jr., Hugh and Gregory Hamer III. Interment will be in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to either Sacred Heart or Holy Cross Catholic churches.

In keeping with government mandate regarding limited gatherings, Hargrave Funeral Home can accommodate 150 guests during the visitation and Sacred Heart Catholic Church can accommodate 100 guests during the services. All guests are required to wear masks upon entry of the funeral home and church.