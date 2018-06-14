BETTY DUCHAN

Betty Singleton Young Duchan, 73, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, June 10, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Walmsley United Methodist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Rudy Duchan of Patterson; one son, Joseph Young III of Patterson; three daughters, Ina Irvin of Patterson, Jo Dardar of Houston and Tina Hamilton of Bay Town, Texas; two brothers, Robert Walmsley of Baltimore and Larry Singleton of Thibodaux; three sisters, Mary Vining of Marrero, Marion Murray of Patterson and Diann Johnson of Morgan City; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandmother, first husband, a brother and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.