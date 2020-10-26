Sunrise: April 23,1933 – Sunset: October 18, 2020

Beryl Landry Gaudet, 87, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her residence peacefully, surrounded by her family. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.

Beryl was born in Patterson, Louisiana, raised in Abbeville, Louisiana and a lifelong resident of Morgan City. She was a scrub nurse for Dr. Lopez, at the original Morgan City Hospital and the early Lakewood Hospital, a career she truly loved. But most of all she loved the Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. She exemplified the spirit of Christ in that she was a servant to many. She was extremely selfless and always put others above herself. She had a deep relationship with Christ who sustained her through many storms in life both physically and spiritually as in the “Valley of the Shadow of Death” that David wrote about in Psalm 23.

She attended the Church of God of Prophecy for over 65 years and loved serving the Lord. She completed Bible Training Institute, a 3-year course in Cleveland, Tennessee. She was a Missionary Leader, Sunday School Teacher in her local church and worked in Church Youth Camps for many years. She loved her Baton Rouge Youth Bunch like they were her own kids. Beryl enjoyed traveling, cooking, sewing and many types of crafts. Beryl was an exceptional cook and many visiting evangelists and guests would rave over her seafood. Her kids and grandkids loved her holiday treats.

She was a loving and godly mother to her six children, their spouses and affectionally known as Granny to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She loved her little dachshund, Molly. Beryl’s love was unconditional.

She is survived by her six children; three sons, Terry Gaudet of Morgan City, Gary Gaudet and his wife Lisa of Berwick, and Patrick Gaudet of Morgan City; three daughters, Cindy Gaudet Michel and her husband Don of Broussard, Tammy Gaudet Ramsey and her husband Scott of Bayou Vista, and Nancy Gaudet Nelson and her husband Ottis “Taz” of Terra Alta, West Virginia; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pierre “Numa” Landry Jr. and Elvina Lee Landry of Patterson, LA; and stepfathers, Eluc Schexnider and Erista Conner Sr. She is also predeceased by her 13 siblings, Ernest Landry, Irene Landry, Ella L. Mae Hughes, Agnes L. Lamaison, Grace L. Tudury, Hubert “Buck” Landry, Herbert Landry, Edmund Landry, Clarence Landry, Beverly Schexnider and Sherry S. Baudoin. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Garrett “Sonny” Gaudet; and a grandson, Dustin E. Taylor.

Pallbearers to serve will be her sons, Terry Gaudet, Gary Gaudet, Patrick Gaudet; and her sons-in-law, Don Michel, Scott Ramsey and Ottis “Taz” Nelson. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended from her children to her caregiver Ann Chatman, for the 10+ years of compassion, devotion and dignity given to our mother and father. We also wish to thank Dr. J. Dean Valdez and staff of Southern Heart Clinic and Stephanie of Journey Hospice in such a difficult time for their kindness, compassion and care given to Beryl and her family during their time of need.

The family received visitation on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the service beginning at 2 p.m. with Rev. Brian Head officiating. Interment was in the Morgan City Mausoleum immediately following the service.

In Lieu of Flowers, we are requesting that a donation be made in memory of our mother, Beryl Gaudet, be made to the Christian Orphanage Home in Wetumpka, Alabama: “Adullam House.” We believe without a doubt, that our mother would have absolutely loved knowing that even in her death, she continued to minister. (https://adullamhouse.org/donate)

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me that at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love is appearing.” II Timothy 4:7-8 KJV