August 31, 1931-March 24, 2017

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Bertran Philip “Bert” Williams, a native of Morgan City and a 39-year resident of Patterson who passed away at his home at the age of 85 in the early morning hours of Friday, March 24, 2017, with his family by his side. Father Wilmer Todd will be the Celebrant for the Mass. Military Honors provided by the United States Navy and the East St. Mary Veteran’s Funeral Squad will follow the Mass with burial being held privately at a later time. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Philip G. Fach, Jake A. Smith, Kade R. Smith, Luke T. Smith, Kenneth W. Singleton Jr. and Joel V. Singleton.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation on Monday, March 27, 2017, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m.

Bert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who had a deep love of family and country. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean War as an Engineman Second Class on the USS Floyd B. Parks, a 2,425 ton, 390-foot Gearing Class Destroyer assigned to the Pacific Fleet. Following his service in the military, Bert worked briefly in the oil field, worked as a delivery man for Jack’s Cookies, and worked for Sears, of which he was recognized as the top carpet salesman in the nation. He later became co-owner and then sole owner and operator of Patterson True Value Hardware until selling the business and retiring in 1996.

During his life, Bert enjoyed numerous pastimes, hobbies, and passions, some of which included fishing, tennis, golf, cooking, wine making, bird watching, genealogy, metal detecting, photography, painting, playing cribbage, scrabble and rummy, and following his grandchildren’s sporting activities, to name a few! He also enjoyed running and was proud of participating in and completing the Mardi Gras Marathon at the age of 50. Bert was also an accomplished bee keeper and gardener, having planted 11 cypress trees in his yard, one for each daughter and grandchild, as well as grafting citrus trees, and growing vegetable and flower gardens. Although Bert will be dearly missed, he will definitely live on in the many wonderful memories held in the hearts of his family and friends.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his three daughters, Grenie W. Fach and her husband Donald of Morgan City, Danette W. Smith and her husband Timothy of Vanderbilt, Texas, and Patrice W. Singleton and her husband Kenneth of Patterson; two granddaughters, Alisande Fach and Ashlie P. Singleton; six grandsons, Philip G. Fach, Jake A. Smith, Kade R. Smith, Luke T. Smith, Kenneth W. Singleton Jr. and Joel V. Singleton; one sister, Sister Gayle Williams, MSC; his aunt, Beverley Margaret Williams Hamer; as well as numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Rosson Williams; his parents, Meryle Eugene Williams and Eula Mae Beadle Williams; and one brother, Meryle Eugene Williams Jr.

For those wishing to make contributions in Bert’s name, the family asks that you please consider St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 800-805-5856, www.stjude.org.

